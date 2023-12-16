Political blame game following Jha’s city connection

While Trinamul Congress senior leaders demanded the resignation of BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha in parliament security breach case, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the state for fostering urban naxals.

Minister Dr Shashi Panja today said that the Union home minister must issue a statement on the Parliament security breach. “We present three critical demands concerning the national security breach in the Parliament: BJP MP @mepratap must resign and be expelled from the Lok Sabha for issuing passes to the accused. HM @AmitShah must issue an official statement on the matter. PM @narendramodi, despite holding a meeting with his ministers within the Parliament complex, chooses silence. Why?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, criticising Parliament attack key accused Lalit Jha’s Kolkata connection, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari today has accused the state government of fostering an ecosystem that supports urban Naxals, encouraging the so-called “Tukde Tukde Gang,” and facilitates the safe passage and stay of illegal immigrants and intruders.

Advertisement

Adhikari today alleged that the state has now become a hub for anti-national activities, serving as a sanctuary and breeding ground for individuals with anti-national interests.

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP’s national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya has today asked Mamata Banerjee to address the association between Lalit Jha and her senior party leader, Tapas Roy.

Malviya claimed that the silence from the chief minister on this matter is of concern, especially with TMC MPs reportedly creating a ruckus.