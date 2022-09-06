Police suspect drug deals in Malda cash recovery case

Joyprakash Saha, the fish seller accused of keeping a huge sum of money at his home possibly earned it from trade in narcotics, police said, even as the CID today produced him in the Malda court.

The arrest in Ghakshol village in Gazole yesterday has triggered speculations and commotion among the people who are still wondering how a small-time fish seller managed to gather the around Rs 1.4 crore. The court, meanwhile, sent the accused to 12 days in police custody. According to sources, the man used to earlier work in a fish farm, while he gradually started making money and he now owns around seven ponds. “He also married off his two sisters and built a concrete house six months ago.

The family consists of his wife Chandra Gupta Saha and two minor sons. Both are studying in a school,” a local source said. State intelligence officials swooped down on him in a raid yesterday and recovered Rs 1 crore 39 lakh and 3 thousand 50 from Mr Saha’s house.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggested that the man made the money from various drug dealings, including the Phensedyl cough syrup that was illegally sent to Bangladesh. Officials also recovered some bottles of the cough syrup from his house, it is learnt.

Ghakshol is located along National Highway-34 in Gazole- II village panchayat in Gazole block. Mr Saha owned the house on the side of the highway. Putul Pramanik, a neighbor of Mr Saha, said, “His living standards were slowly changing. I could understand it. He recently bought several ponds, in which he had started fish farming. A few months ago, after getting a share of his ancestral property, he also built a house. But I still don’t believe he had stored such huge amount of money.

There was a time when I witnessed his family eating just one meal a day. The rise was very sudden. I was a bit surprised.” “I have known Jaya Prakash for a long time. His condition had not changed so much. However, he had bought some ponds for fish business. Hailing from a very poor family, he had managed to build the house with great difficulty.

There was no income. I cannot imagine that such a huge amount of money would be recovered from his house,” said former CPM panchayat member, Bikas Saha, of Gazole-II Gram Panchayat, who lives near Mr Saha. He further said, “We have come to know that Jaya Prakash Saha is the brother-in-law of Om Gupta whose house is in Gangarampur area of ??South Dinajpur.

He has long been associated with illegal drugs smuggling to Bangladesh. The brother-in-law was caught by the CID two months ago and he is a prisoner in the Central Correctional Institution, Balurghat. Maybe the officials got hint of the while interrogating him.” Meanwhile, according to intelligence sources, three more names have come up in the case that is likely to be related to drugs smuggling. “One of the three persons hails from the English bazaar Municipality area,” a source said.