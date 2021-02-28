A day after Assembly elections were announced in West Bengal, the Election Commission on Saturday transferred additional director- general (law and order) Jawed Shamim and appointed Jag Mohan, director- general, fire services, in his place.

Mohan has also been appointed as the State Police Nodal Officer. Shamim, who is transferred to the post of DG, fire services, is the first IPS officer to be transferred after the announcement of polls.

The move came on a day when a BJP delegation visited the the CEO office this afternoon and complained against some police officers.

Meanwhile, nearly 97 companies of central forces are set to reach the state in the next few days with around 18 companies already reaching Kolkata and Jalpaiguri stations.

The central forces have started coming to the state from 20 February. The Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that 125 companies would come to Bengal by February end.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday that adequate forces would be deployed in the state during polls and the commission will facilitate their movement. It has decided to monitor the movement of the forces directly.

The coordination and monitoring will be done by a team comprising CEO Ariz Aftab, ADG (law and order) Jag Mohan, DIG (BSF) and nodal officer for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

All of them will send reports to the commission so as to inform about the actual situation and these will highlight issues like demarcation of the areas, the advantages and the disadvantages of the areas and their coordination with the state police force.