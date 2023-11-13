Police intensify crackdown on bursting illegal fireworks, 6 arrested

A crackdown led by SDPO of Diamond Harbour resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 kilograms of illegal fireworks, and the arrest of six individuals. The police administration has said it is determined to curb the misuse of fireworks and noiseless soundboxes during Kali Puja 2023.

The police emphasise that Kali Puja symbolizes the radiance of light, and the excessive use of fireworks not only poses a threat but also significantly increases pollution. To mitigate pollution, the police encourage the use of green crackers or silent fireworks, a statement said. Strict vigilance is ongoing, and a police campaign has been launched in the Diamond Harbour area.

Additionally, the police administration has urged the public to report incidents related to fireworks by using a helpline at WhatsApp number 907367275. In an effort to address the issue of sound pollution, the administration has imposed restrictions not only on fireworks but also on the use of noiseless soundboxes.

A helpline has been established by the private organisation “Sabuj Mancha” for reporting complaints related to fireworks and sound pollution during Kali Puja and Diwali.

The helpline numbers are 6290901862, 9830268902, and 9230568902, operational from 12 to 14 November. Moreover, a letter addressing the use of illegal fireworks has been sent by the organisation to various police officials in Kolkata.

On the other hand, police are actively working to prevent the use of illegal fireworks during Kali Puja and Diwali. An awareness campaign has been initiated, and penalties for using loudspeakers beyond the specified sound levels have been communicated to the public through public announcements in Salt Lake on Saturday