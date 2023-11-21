Police grill former vice-chancellor of VBU for three hours

Santiniketan Police, led by officer in-charge, Kasturi Chatterjee Mukherjee has interrogated former vicechancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU), Professor Bidyut Chakraborty in three different cases for over three hours today at his official residence, Purbita, in Santiniketan.

Six cases have been lodged at Santiniketan police station against the former vicechancellor so far. The Calcutta High Court has instructed the Santiniketan Police to interrogate him for two days at his official residence and also not to take any strict measures.

The VC had moved to the high court seeking relief. Most of these cases are related to his comments and actions taken during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University. From 8 November, the new acting vice-chancellor of VBU took over the charge after the full On 22 November, the police will once again grill him and three other cases in his official residence. Professor Bidyut Chakraborty is still staying in his official residence in Santiniketan and has retained the security guards so far.

The Trinamul Congress has also instructed its party workers to lodge more cases in other police stations in Birbhum district also against the former vice-chancellor for his comments against a popular women chief minister of a state.