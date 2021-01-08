Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s planned roadhshow in West Bengal’s Burdwan will not travel more than one kilometre.

Nadda, who will make his second visit to Bengal in less than two months, will arrive in Burdwan on Saturday. After performing a puja at Sarbamangala Temple, he will participate in the roadhshow from Beerhata to Curzon Gate.

The local police refused permission for a distance of over one kilometre as requested by BJP. The security officials have stated that it would be impossible to arrange Z-Category security in the narrow lanes and alleys.

However, the saffron party’s local leadership was not to be deterred by the police refusal. They have taken the challenge of making it a grand event in the short distance of one kilometre.

Meanwhile, during his last visit to the poll-bound state, Nadda’s convoy was subjected to a violent attack, leading to a massive controversy. He faced stone pelting on his way to Diamond Harbour on December 10.

The Centre had then decided to send deputation to the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were incharge of Nadda’s security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the three IPS officials to report for deputation in New Delhi. However, the West Bengal government had refused to release the officers, firing an intense State-Centre tussle.

While the saffron party’s local leadership built a strong campaign around the incident to showcase the “lack of law and order in West Bengal”, TMC accused the BJP-led central government of vying for political vengeance against the state.

As the BJP attacked the state administration of failing to provide adequate security for Nadda, TMC had hit back saying that the Hindutva party’s chief was “neither President nor Prime Minister” that there’ll have to be security for him everywhere.

Reportedly, Bengal’s security officials are taking extra precautionary measures to avoid repetition of such incident this time.