Pocket film dictionary for students and buffs

Noted film director Ashoke Viswanathan has taken the responsibility upon himself of creating a pocket dictionary for students of film studies and film buffs. Masters of Cinema is an experimental project, which will also be like a film essay.

It includes 16 film directors like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak to Godard, Truffaut, Hitchcock to Kubrick, Polanski, Tarkovsky and so on. The craft of the great masters have been analysed in terms of storytelling, styling of camera, editing and their worldview.

Produced by INFOCOM, under the creative mentorship of Robin Ghosh, an economist and communication consultant, a pioneer of television, the project is an innovation of a new genre of film for the global market. The documentary is made in Kolkata but is targeted at the global market.

The project has been curated by Mr Viswanathan, an international and national award-winning feature film and documentary maker and former dean and professor at SRFTI.

Mr Viswanathan said, “If you love cinema you are trapped for life. It’s a mesmerising and magical world. The Masters of Cinema have been constantly reinventing themselves.

Each master has his or her own vision, own narrative framework, specific mise-enscene and methods of storytelling, sometimes leaping out of this world. I have in this short series captured each of these masters, and tried to put a finger on their methods, their themes, their preoccupations and contents.

What I am trying to do is to create a kind of a pocket dictionary of cinema which will give you a gateway to look at and appreciate the rich tapestry of films.”