PM,Shah, Nadda to kickstart Bengal’s LS poll campaign with mega show in June

This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will participate in several major events in Bengal to launch the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

According to sources, the state BJP will take a break in the course of the campaign by Mr Modi, Mr Shah, and Mr Nadda and the follow-up public relations blitz for the next three months. Sukanta Majumder, MP and state president of BJP, made the announcement of the programme and made it clear that the party will adhere to it for the following months.

Currently all other state party programmes have been halted. Mr Modi, Mr Shah, and Mr Nadda will visit the state in June to mobilise support for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign, although the dates are not final.

According to the sources, on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the Modi government at the Centre, the three leaders will hold a total of 51 major meetings across the nation.

Three significant meetings will be held in Bengal, as a part of this. The meetings for Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Nadda will take place in Siliguri, North Bengal; Nadia; and Mathurapur, South 24-Parganas. The central leadership will soon finalize the schedule of these three meetings and inform the state BJP. To regain control of Delhi and win the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,

Mr Modi has scheduled a month-long nationwide campaign. ‘Mahajansampark Abhiyan’ is the name of the federal initiative. From 1 June through 30 June, it will be active. Politicians claim that Mr Modi wants to use this state-wide programme to summarise the achievements of the central government during the previous nine years, before the parliamentary session.

The 24th Lok Sabha elections are probably the last time the BJP would attempt to win control of Delhi with Mr Modi serving as Prime Minister. Because of this, Mr Modi and his party want to gauge how strong his popularity is with the general people before the main Lok Sabha election campaign begins.

The BJP will convene 1,000 mandal meetings in a month, out of the 1,309 mandals in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Sukanta Majumder, and MP and national vice president, Dilip Ghosh will hold meetings in 300 of the 294 mandals.

Each will host approximately 100 meetings. Over the next three months, the remaining 700 mandal-level meetings will be attended by Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders from the states and districts.