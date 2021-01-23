Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday started his Kolkata tour, which has been undertaken to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, with a visit to Netaji Bhawan.

PM Modi paid his homage to the freedom fighter at his paternal home in Kolkata’s Bhawanipur region. He was given a tour of the place by Netaji’s grandnephew Sugata Bose.

The Prime Minister spent around 20 minutes at the Netaji Bhawan, where he was accompanied by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Modi walked around the house and visited the museum. He saw Netaji’s room, accessories and memorabilias. I told him about our family as much as possible during the short time he stayed,” Sugata said while addressing the press.

According to PM Modi’s schedule released by the PMO, he was supposed to visit Netaji Bhawan alongwith some Bengal BJP leaders.

But Sugata Bose reportedly refused to entertain any kind of political milieu at the residence of the founder of Azad Hind Fauj.

Sugata, chairman of Netaji Research Bureau, informed the PMO that Prime Minister was welcome at Netaji Bhawan as many of his predecessors had visited the place.

However, he did not accept the decision of PM Modi coming with BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Shamik Bhattacharya, among others.

He said that it was against the tradition of Netaji Bhawan where everyone was allowed to pay tribute but not as a leader of a political party.

“Everyone is welcome here. But especially as the Prime Minister decided to come here on Netaji’s 124th birth anniversary, he came here as the Prime Minister. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came here at the morning. She did not bring anyone from her party. She came here, spent some time and gave a brief speech,” Sugata said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister travelled to National Library where is set to address an international seminar, dedicated to Netaji. Subsequently, he will travel to the Victoria Memorial.

Prominent Bengali celebrities will take part where Modi will commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations through a cultural event at the Victoria Memorial hall.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to take part in the programme.