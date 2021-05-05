Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mamata Banerjee after she took oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for her third consecutive term.

“Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Banerjee arrived at Raj Bhavan early morning today in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamul Congress unanimously elected Banerjee yesterday as the legislative party leader at a meeting, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

“The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from 6 May,” Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters after the meeting of the legislators.

She also said on Tuesday that her party would arrange a grand celebration after the pandemic is over and would organise the meeting at Brigade Parade ground where other chief ministers and Opposition leaders of different states would be invited.

In the assembly elections, TMC won 213 seats and the BJP won 77 seats, the former got a clear majority in the assembly while the latter will be the dominant opposition. The Congress and the left parties failed to win even a single seat in this year’s election.