PM dials Rajmata, BJP candidate from Krishnanagar

After making a call to Rekha Patra, the BJP-nominated candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha (LS) seat in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy, who is contesting from Krishnanagar LS constituency in Nadia on a BJP ticket.

The PM told her that he has been working on how to recover money, around Rs 3,000 crore, looted from the poor and attached by the central investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and return it to the deserving.

While speaking to Rajmata over phone, he said that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the looted money in West Bengal goes back to them through whatever assets and money ED has attached from different scams, starting from recruitments in schools to cattle and coal smuggling etc in the state.

“BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country at a time when all the corrupt come together to save each other. West Bengal will vote for a change (parivartan) in the state.

Amrita, who belongs to the royal family of Maharaja Krishnachandra in Krishnagar has been fielded by BJP to take on rival Trinamul Congress candidate Mahua Moitra.

She is known as Rajmata of Rajbari and formally joined the saffron party a couple of weeks ago in presence of Suvendu Adhikari, party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

On Tuesday, the PM had called up Mrs Patra and lauded her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ because she had taken a leading role raising her voice against atrocities allegedly sponsored by local Trinamul Congress in Sandeshkhali that falls under Basirhat parliamentary constituency.