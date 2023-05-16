Plaque placed at house where Mrinal Sen shot Akaler Sandhane

To mark the year-long centenary celebration of the renowned filmmaker and director Mrinal Sen by the Jatiyo Seva Prokolpo – Unit II of Bijay Krishna Maha Vidyalaya, Balagarh, under the guidance of teacher Partha Chatterjee, a plaque was set up in front of the historic building, Radha Kunjo, were Sen had put up for two months to shoot his famous film Akaler Sandhane.

It was a joint effort by Bijay Krishna Maha vidyalaya and the local administration. In 1980, 7 September, director Mrinal Sen came to shoot his film Akaler Sandhane with his crew. It showcased the reality of the great Bengal Famine of 1943.

Radha Kunjo belonged to Sukhadiya Biswas of Somrabazar in Balagarh. However, during the stay, the director to his amazement discovered that there was actually no need to go in search of famine, it was then ever-present reality in the village of Bengal.

Radha Kunjo, the dilapidated zamindar house, was the then central point of importance during the shooting of Akaler Sandhane for two months. The building till day carries with it the memories of the daily activities of Mrinal Sen, the actors and actresses Smita Patil, Srila Mazumdar, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Biplab Chatterjee, Gita Sen, Rajendra Tarafder and others.

As a part of the centenary celebration of film director, a plaque was unveiled by Prasanta Chattopadhyay, an actor, who acted in films of Sen and by Niladri Sarkar BDO Balagarh.