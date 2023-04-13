People, not leaders will decide panchayat candidates: Abhishek

People and not the leaders will select the Trinamul Congress candidates for the forthcoming three-tier panchayats, said Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary. At the same time, he urged the people to gherao local and state BJP leaders and ask them to answer why the dues of West Bengal worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have not been cleared.

He was addressing a huge gathering at Onda in Bankura this afternoon. “None of our leaders, however powerful, will select the candidates for the forthcoming panchayat election.

You will select the candidates and you will be informed how to do it,” he said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP candidates Dr Subhas Sarkar and Soumitra Khan had won from Bankura and Bishnupur seats. Referring to the victory of BJP candidates, Banerjee said “Some people voted for the BJP as they became victims of BJP’s divisive politics and Ram Mandir issue.

The BJP is not interested in setting up schools, colleges, universities and hospitals. They believe in dividing society.

Those who had voted for the BJP know very well that it had miserably failed to bring down the price of diesel, petrol, kerosene and that of essential commodities. Religious faith is personal but one has to work for the development of the area.”

Throwing a challenge to Dr Sarkar and Mr Khan, he said “During Covid you did not see them. But you got Trinamul workers who had helped you. He said people coming from the areas like Saltora, Chapra did not vote for Trinamul but they were not deprived of the benefits offered by the state. The state government gives the benefits irrespective of the political colour.”

Mr Banerjee maintained that the dues of all the states have been cleared except West Bengal because of BJP’s vindictive politics. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the name of the Avas Yojana should be called Bangla Avas Yojana and not on the name of the prime minister.

“Just because of this, the money has been stalled. We have submitted names of 11 lakh people for the Avas Yojana and there is no corruption but we know that the BJP panchayat pradhan has included his wife’s name in the list of the beneficiaries.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said the Acche Din of BJP “is the biggest hoax. The BJP had lied to the people.

No development in the area was carried out except making false promises. Do not trust them. They speak more lies than truth,” he remarked.