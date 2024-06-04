People have voted against Modi: Mamata

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah should resign taking moral responsibility.

“Modi has broken many political parties and now the people have broken his backbone,” she said, adding, “Every time Modi came to the state, the district magistrates and senior police officers were transferred by the ECI. The BJP had maligned Bengal and lowered it before the country. I am not going to tolerate this and will take revenge.”

Calling it “victory of the people” she said, “This is INDIA’s victory. People have voted against Modi. Bengal was the biggest target. The Union home ministry had sent ED, CBI and Income Tax to scare our leaders. The leaders, up to the level of councillors, were called up and threatened. Shah should resign as people have given him a befitting reply,” she said.

She said the Sandeshkhali issue has failed to create any impact as people knew it was done to malign our women. She refused to comment on Ram Mandir. She said, “The MP from Faizabad has lost.”

She said she had congratulated Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Kaplana Soren and sent a congratulatory message to Rahul Gandhi. She said the Trinamul Congress had lost two to three seats because of Congress. “I am not blaming the central Congress. BJP has given so much money to Congress in some constituencies. In north Kolkata the Congress got money from the BJP,” she said, adding, “I told Congress to have an alliance in Bengal as that would have helped Congress to get 100 plus seats in the country.”

Miss Banerjee said after receiving a setback in the election, the BJP will not be able to send the ED and CBI whimsically. “Even today the Election Commission of India is trying to help the BJP to increase its seats. Akhilesh had called me and told me that in some seats the ECI is making unnecessary delay to issue certificates to the winning candidates. This has happened in Kanthi seat. We will demand recounting in some seats,” she maintained.

She added, “The arrogance of Modi had become intolerable. A leader should respect the people. I bow down to the people who have blessed our party. The BJP had suspended 147 MPs to get their bills passed. Now, they cannot change the Constitution, as to do it, two third majority is required and this they cannot achieve.”

She said the BJP will have to depend on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to form the government. “I welcome everyone, who intends to come to the INDIA block,” she said.

Commenting on the exit polls, she said, “I knew well that exit polls were bogus. The media cannot shed its responsibility. I do not blame the journalists, but their owners have been purchased by the BJP. I hope that the media and journalists will be able to work freely now,” she said.

Miss Banerjee said, “I do not want anything. I want that the dues of the state governments should be cleared and the poor and the needy are not going to be deprived. There should not be any division in society and people should live peacefully and happily,” she said.

Miss Banerjee thanked her party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee for taking part in the campaign to oust the BJP. “I reiterate, let Modi go away and the country will be saved.”