Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee “to give priority” and “spare time at the earliest” for discussing the pending Bills after the latter informed that she would not be able to attend the meeting he called in this regard.

Mr Dhankhar had called a meeting on 17 January at Raj Bhawan to discuss the pending Bills with Miss Banerjee and leaders of all legislative parties. The Chief Minister’s Office today informed that Miss Banerjee would not be able to attend the meeting “on account of preoccupations”.

“Hon’ble Governor has urged the Hon’ble Chief Minister to give priority to this matter and spare time at the earliest and the same may be communicated,” said a statement issued by Raj Bhawan this evening.

“With regard to the pendency of the Bills ~ The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 ~ on account of there being no inputs available from the State Government and the State Legislative Assembly in spite of repeated efforts, a meeting was scheduled by the Hon’ble Governor on 17.1.2020.

One of the participants in the meeting happens to be the Leader of the Trinamool Congress Legislature Party and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee,” the statement read. Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Sujan Chakraborty, Leader of Left Front Legislature Party have requested for a meeting on 21 January and their meeting will be on that date. An input has also come that the leader of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha, Dr Rohit Sharma, MLA, is bedridden currently, it added.