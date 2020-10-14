Patients in the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) are suffering as the hospital faces an acute shortage of blood.

The blood bank at the RMCH has dried up with almost all the groups going out of stock, it is learnt.

Officials and social workers blamed the ongoing Covid19 pandemic for the crisis, as, according to them, blood donation camps in the district are not being organised because of the situation.

Only a few units of ‘A’ Positive, ‘B’ positive and ‘OB’ positive blood have remained in the blood bank as of today, officials said.

“There is a shortage of blood belonging to other groups like ‘O’ negative, ‘B’ negative ,’A’ negative and ‘OB’ negative in the blood bank,” one official at the RMCH blood bank said today.

It is learnt that patients’ relatives are being asked to manage blood donors for availing of blood from the bank so as to replenish the stock.

“If any major accident happens this time, it will be tough for us to manage the situation,” the official said.

According to social workers in Raiganj, Subrata Sarkar and Kaushik Bhattacharjee, very few blood donation camps are being held due to the pandemic and the recent floodlike situation in different blocks of the district.

“We are appealing to all organisations to organise blood donation camps in the next few days,” they said.

The Assistant Principal of the RMCH, Dr Priyankar Roy, said other important hospitals in Kaliyaganj, Karandighi, Itahar, Chopra and Islampur have to depend on the RMCH for their blood needs. “The stock has almost exhausted. We have appealed to all social welfare organisations and clubs to organise as many blood camps as possible in the district to replenish the stock,” he said.