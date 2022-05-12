Patient with bile duct cancer treated with SABR procedure

A patient with rare intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer was treated successfully at Apollo Cancer centre, Kolkata through a non-standard procedure through stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) instead of the conventional surgery.

Informing about the procedure and the complete cure of the patient, doctors said that they could not take the risk of operating the patient due to complications and after consultations decided to go for the non-standard practice of using SABR technology. Under the procedure high doses of X-ray are given to the patient with high precision to kill the cancer cells. Doctors said the 62-year-old patient responded well and five sessions were needed to cure the patient, who completed three months of the procedure.

Dr Sayan Paul, radiation oncologist, who was part of the team, which treated the patient, said he improvised on an abdominal compressive device to give targeted chemo in the liver of the patient. “The challenge was the tumour moved with the respiration as it was within the liver which moves during respiration. We used the device to compress the abdomen and restrict the liver during respiration with a packing. With this I could restrict a centimetre of movement, where we treat in sub-mm accuracy,” said Dr Paul. He added that a 4D CT scan was used to manage movement.

Dr Shaikat Gupta, surgical oncologist, who also was in the team, said, “Such cases are very rare, maybe 4-5 in the world. Modern science is all about precision oncology. We analyse cases to give targeted therapy.”

The SABR procedure not only saved recovery time for the patient but also was done at one-fifth the cost of a surgery, said doctors.