Parties opposed to BJP, TMC meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, a section of Hill based political party leaders have decided to go with the Congress at a time when the BJP is trying hard to retain the Darjeeling LS seat and the Trinamul Congress is determined to win the seat with the help of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), under the leadership of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief Anit Thapa.

It may be noted that the former Gorkha Jan Mukti Morch (GJMM) leader, Binoy Tamang, who was also in the TMC camp for a certain period, joined the Congress and started working as the general secretary of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Significantly, the general secretary of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mahendra Chettri today met the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue of the permanent political solution (PPS) for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and its adjoining areas.

According to Binoy Tamang, a high-level meeting was held in New Delhi today with Rahul Gandhi. West Bengal PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, member of All India Congress Committee Surendra Parikh, member and a senior Congress leader Shantikumar Sharma and Congress national general secretary (organization) KS Venugopal were also present to discuss about various issues related to Hill affairs in the meeting. Notably, Hill based political leaders today met Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, Munish Tamang, national president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh Dr Munish Tamang Hamro Party president Ajoy Lucas Edward, GNLF general secretary of GNLF Mahendra Chhetri and former zonal secretary of CPM Prakash Subba held separate meetings with Mr Gandhi.

“I have requested Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders of the Congress to come to Darjeeling and north Bengal,” Binoy Tamang said. On the other hand, GNLF leader Mahendra Chettri said: “Our fight for implementation of the sixth schedule is on.” In presence of WBPCC chief Mr Chowdhury, Chhtri discussed Hill issues with Rahul Gandhi today.

“A memorandum requesting to take sheer cognizance for implementation of the sixth schedule in Darjeeling Hills reviving the Bill in the Parliament till Gorkhaland is achieved was submitted where Rahul Gandhi has assured to raise the same in the Parliament and advocate for its implementation,” Mr Chhetri said.