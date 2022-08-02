Partha not cooperating: Enforcement Directorate

Suspended minister Partha Chatterjee, who is in ED custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the SSC recruitment scam, continued to maintain a “studied silence” on the alleged plotters and denied the cash haul allegedly impounded from his close associate’s flat was of his, claimed a source in the Enforcement Directorate.

The former minister was maintaining a “stoic silence” on the alleged plotters, claimed ED.

The ED, which will produce Partha Chatterjee before a special court here on Wednesday, will inform the court how the former heavyweight Trinamul Congress leader is resorting to non-cooperation tactics at every stage of interrogation.

ED sources said that his non-cooperation will be the principal point of argument in seeking extension of Chatterjee’s custody in connection with its probe into the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam.

“We have video recorded not just the entire interrogation process so far, but also Chatterjee’s actions and body language when given spare time. He also refused to take medicines or consume food as per the diet chart. Our counsel might present some of these videos in the court, especially those related to interrogation,” said an ED official.

ED sources further said that although the other arrested person in the case, Arpita Mukherjee has started cooperating with the probe agency.