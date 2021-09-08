Parnasree murders: Sleuths detain six

Mystery still shrouded over the deaths of a mother and son at Parnasree, Behala, where the duo was allegedly found to have been “stabbed to death” at their flat on Monday night.

Officers of the homicide wing of the detective department( DD) of Kolkata police who had taken over the probe have put six persons under detention for interrogation.

A source close to a senior officer of the detective department said on condition of anonymity that preliminary investigation into the murder so far revealed that it was the handiwork of someone who was known to the victims beforehand and involvement of more than one person is suspected, though the investigation was still on.

An officer at the Parnasree p.s, who was party to the probe claimed that Tamajit Mandol, the son who was also found to have been “stabbed to death” along with his mother Sushmita Mandol was found in school uniform suggested that the crime had been organized when the boy was engaged in online class but the mobile on which he was allegedly attending to the class “virtually” was found “missing”.

And his tutor had reportedly returned without hearing anything from the family after he allegedly came calling on Monday. What raised creases for the investigators was that how none could hear anything when the crime was allegedly organized.

An officer at Lalbazar said that the motive behind the murder was still to be clear as the investigation was still on to identify whether valuables, cash or anything else in the flat if any went missing. For this, the husband Tapan Mandol, who is an employee of a private bank, was being quizzed to identify anything that went missing from the flat.

Interestingly, Tapan Mandal had told police that he was at the office and was unable to contact his wife over the phone despite repeated attempts. Investigators claimed that the husband of the deceased informed police that he had found the door ajar when he returned home at night and found both his wife Sushmita and son Tamojit were lying in a pool of blood in two separate rooms.

He also reportedly told police that her wife remained always alert and would not let anybody in without having a peek through the eyehole of the door. Investigators are also checking the CCTV footage of the flat to fix the puzzle.

On Monday, the deceased mother and son were identified as Sushmita Mandol ( 45) and Tamojit Mandol. They were found brutally murdered at their flat at Parnasree on Monday night.