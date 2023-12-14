Parliament security breach: BJP MP Murmu recounts his experience

The security breach in parliament occurred while it was in session when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengal Khagen Murmu was raising questions about the expansion of Malda airport. He later shared his experience that the intruders, armed with what appeared to be smoke canisters, entered the parliament chambers causing panic among lawmakers and attendees.

The situation escalated when the intruders began chanting slogans, prompting Murmu to cut short his address. “I initially thought it was a real threat, considering the history of the attack on Parliament, 22 years ago. It sent shivers down my spine,” remarked Murmu after the incident. He said that security personnel swiftly intervened, surrounding the intruders and successfully apprehending them without any casualties.

It was later revealed that the objects in their possession were not explosives but coloured smoke canisters. “I reached the Parliament on time as I had to raise my question during the Zero Hour of the session. I started my speech and suddenly I heard shouting at my back. Some people were shouting tanashai nahi chalegi (stop autocracy). I turned back and saw two people jumping from galleries and shouting slogans. I did not see them properly as smoke engulfed the area,” said Murmu.

