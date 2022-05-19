Paresh Adhikari, daughter ‘vanish’ at Burdwan railway station

Summoned to appear before the CBI at Nizam Palace, Kolkata pertaining to an alleged teacher recruitment scam today, Bengal’s minister of state for education Paresh Adhikari, accompanied by his daughter Ankita though had boarded the Sealdha-bound Padatik Express from Jalpaiguri, but unexpectedly got down from the down train at the Burdwan railway station in the wee hours today, which sparked off sensation and speculations that he’s absconded either of the south Bengal districts like Burdwan East, Nadia, Bankura or Birbhum.

Padatik Express arrived the Platform 5 of the Burdwan Railway Station at 4.52 am today. Minister Adhikari was seen running helter skelter at the platform at 4.56 am. At 5.04 am, a white SUV gushed in at the exit gate of the railway station. Adhikari accompanied by his daughter got into the vehicle and vanished the scene.

“We couldn’t locate in which direction the vehicle disappeared in a while,” said an RPF officer in Burdwan.