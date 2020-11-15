The body of General Subodh Ghosh, the martyred Indian soldier from West Bengal, will reach his hometown in Nadia on Sunday. Ghosh died at the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir’s Uri district after Pakistan violated ceasefire protocols on Friday.

Ghosh’s body will be flown in from Srinagar to Kolkata, via Delhi, before being taken to his village in Nadia’s Raghunathpur at around 1 PM. His untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the region. The villages there did not celebrate Kali Puja this year.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old was supposed to return on a leave in December, which would have been his first visit since the birth of her daughter. However, he could not live to see his newborn daughter.

“My son was eager to return home for his daughter’s Annaprasan … Now instead of him, his coffin will come. The village is in mourning,” the jawan’s father Gouranga Ghosh, a day labourer, told reporters at his modest home on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid a tribute to the brave soul. On his official Twitter timeline he said, “Salutations to valour of Gnr Subodh Ghosh,Village Raghunathpur, District Nadia, West Bengal @Mamtaofficial , who made Supreme Sacrifice in Unprovoked Pak Cease Fire Violation at Gurez & Uri Sector on 13 Nov 20. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

The Governor added, “Nation is ever indebted to our serving Defence Personnel, Ex Servicemen and their families. We must always be in reverence of them. Would personally visit the family to pay my respects in concert.”

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas. The troops retaliated strongly causing causalities and substantial damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC, he said.

“Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged,” the defence spokesman said.