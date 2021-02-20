The president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will kick off his election campaign in West Bengal on 25 February with a rally in Metiabruz.

The AIMIM is testing the waters in West Bengal for the first time after the party gained quite a bit of success in Bihar Assembly elections winning five seats. The rally will be held at Metiaburuz Pink Square at 1pm after Friday prayers.

Metiabruz Assembly constituency comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat represented by chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. So Mr Owaisi seems to be keen to strike at the very heart of Trinamul citadel.

Organised by the AIMIM West Bengal unit, the publicity material features – apart from Asaduddin Owaisi – his younger brother and Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, known for his controversial remarks with the slogan: “Awaz uthaneke waqt aa chuka hain (The time has come to raise your voice)”.

So far Mamata has refused to attach any significance to Owaisi’s presence in Bengal election although both the Congress and the Trinamul Congress are concerned that the AIMIM might split minority votes in Muslim-majority seats paving the way for the BJP’s win.

Owaisi is attempting to bring together the Muslims and the Dalits under one umbrella and often takes BR Ambedkar’s name in his speeches.