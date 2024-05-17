Over-the-counter sale of drugs from grocery stores criticised

The chemists and druggists association in the state have voiced concerns over the central government’s decision of allowing the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs at grocery shops and general stores.

The central government has recently proposed a draft to allow sale of common medicines without the mandatory prescription at general stores and grocery shops. This would be done through an amendment to the schedule K of Cosmetics Act. The Centre has also identified around 400 compositions that would be allowed for sale at these counters. Even though the list of identified drugs are yet to be made clear to the chemists and druggists, the compositions of the medicines are generally used as antibiotics, cough, nasal spray, anti-allergic, antifungal, laxatives, antiseptic and disinfectants and so on.

The chemists and druggists in the state however, are ‘vehemently opposing’ the proposal. According to the members of the Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA), the decision will pose significant public health risks due to lack of pharmacist oversight bringing increased chances of misuse of drugs. “Allowing OTC drug sales without proper regulation poses serious threats including drug abuse, increased risk of self medication, delayed access to healthcare, possible compromise in storage of medicines and so on,” pointed out the general secretary of BCDA, Sajal Gangopadhyay. “Pharmacists play a crucial role in educating patients about usage, dosage or even the side effects of a drug. The absence of a pharmacist could even lead to adverse reactions of drugs. Also, it will increase the chances of sale of spurious drugs as the government would have no control over the supply of such medicines,” reiterated the president of BCDA, Sankha Roy Chowdhury.

Echoing the concerns of BCDA, members of the All India Organisation (AIOCD) of chemists and druggists have also written to the Centre underlining the potential threats of the move citing that grocery stores may lack the system of adverse drug reactions that could hinder the efforts of monitoring drug safety. Also, reliance on OTC drugs for minor ailments could lead to individuals delaying in seeking professional medical advice that could further lead to serious conditions.

According to the AIOCD representatives, earlier this week, the Centre has formed a committee including heads of various prominent hospitals and doctors. The AIOCD has written to the central government demanding representation of its members as well in the committee.

Notably, the state government has also decided to form a district level surveillance team with the district magistrate being the chairman. The BCDA members however, are demanding that the task be given to those who are presently authorized for such works like the drug inspectors. The BCDA has also written to the state Health Department on the issue seeking an appointment to discuss the matter.