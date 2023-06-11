Over 9 lakh voters set to cast their ballot in 1,210 seats in West Burdwan

About 9,09,528 voters are set to cast their franchise in total 1,210 seats in the three-tier panchayat election in West Burdwan district. There are 1,020 seats in gram panchayats, 172 seats in panchayat samities and 18 seats in zilla parishad.

Just after the dates of elections were announced yesterday by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC), the president of West Burdwan district of Trinamul Congress, Narendra Nath Chakraborty himself started writing graffiti. Today, the TMC candidates started filing nominations at the offices of BDOs and SDOs of the district.

The Left Front also announced its list of candidates in a joint press conference at Asansol today. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are yet to announce their candidates. Last day for filing nominations is 15 June and 17 June will be the scrutiny of the applications. 20 June is the last day of withdrawal of applications.

Section 144 has been imposed within the 100 metres of the BDO and SDO offices from today. In 2018 panchayat polls, there were 833 gram panchayat seats, 163 panchayat samity seats, 17 zilla parishad seats.