Outcome of interrogation is minus 2: Abhishek after coming out of ED office

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, after coming out of CGO complex, post 9 hours of ED interrogation said the outcome of the quizzing is minus 2. An aggressive Abhishek said such probes are “wastage of time”. “These calls by the ED and CBI are part of political vendetta after losing political ground to Trinamul Congress in the recently concluded by-elections at Dhupguri.

The agency would not be able to help the BJP reclaim the lost Dhupguri seat. The Trinamul Congress snatched the ground from the BJP at Dhupguri with around 4,400 votes. I don’t blame the ED officers, they are simply doing their duty to satisfy their political bosses in Delhi,” he said. He also said that the 13 September date was fixed for quizzing only with an eye to keep him from attending the 14-member coordination committee meeting of the INDIA coalition in Delhi.

“This call up today is testimony to the fact the role of the Trinamul in forging the INDIA alliance. He also took a dig at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has been evading arrest after being caught taking money on camera. On the corruption in Leaps and Bounds, Abhishek said, “It is said that money from the teachers’ job scam had found its way to Leaps and Bounds.

I ask you to prove that even 10 paisa has been diverted to the company.” Earlier, Mr Banerjee was today put to rigours of marathon interrogation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly in connection with teachers’ recruitment scam and above all his alleged role as the director and CEO of a private company Leaps and Bounds, whose complicity as being one of the beneficiaries of an alleged dubious transactions caused ripples, thanks to Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighater Kaku, an alleged COO of his company, who blew the whistle.