There were several organisational changes brought about in Trinamul Congress after party chief Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with the 18 members of the working committee and thanked the party’s MPs and MLAs for the landslide victory. Miss Banerjee elevated her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s all-India general secretary for conducting sustained poll campaigns and assisting in the victory.

She also took the decision that there should be ‘one member one post’ and some ministers who are also district presidents should be removed from dual responsibilities. So Subrata Bakshi, who was party’s state president and party’s all India general secretary will now be only party’s state president as Abhishek takes the other post.

Actor Sayani Ghosh, who contested as TMC candidate from Asansol (south) and lost to BJP’s Agnimitra Paul was made Trinamul Youth Congress president replacing Abhishek. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made the president of Trinamul Women Congress Cell in place of Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister with other portfolios.

Purnendu Basu, former minister who did not contest this election but campaigned for the party was made president of Trinamul’s Khet Mazdoor committee. While Dola Sen is the president of all India trade union wing of TMC, Ritabrata Banerjee was made the state president of INTTUC. Mala Roy has been made the president of Trinamul’s Bangajanani unit.

Later the virtual meeting where party’s MPs and MLAs were present indicated the beginning of TMC proliferation, eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was decided that Derek O’ Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Abhishek Banerjee will start expanding TMC into other states. Party state president Subrata Bakshi said that apart from West Bengal, Trinamul Congress will set up its units in other states too.

Abhishek Banerjee today after being elevated to his new post said, “Humbled at

the new role that All India Trinamul Congress has bestowed upon me. I thank every single soldier of the party who fought this battle shoulder to shoulder with me despite all odds and helped Bengal emerge victorious. I assure all that I will leave no stone unturned towards the service of the people and take Mamata Banerjee’s message to every nook and corner in India in the days to come. I bow to all the senior colleagues in the party who stood by the party and its values despite all odds.”

“Going forward, we shall be committed towards being a #OnePerson OnePost party,” Mamata Banerjee reportedly told the MPs, MLAs who were present virtually at a meeting. “Once again our commitment to serve the people of Bengal in the best way possible, remains top priority.” Miss Banerjee also asked her party to take a resolution that Centre should waive GST on vaccination. Bakshi also said that changes at district level will be done later.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee, minister Bencharam Manna, MLA Asim Maki were nominated as state-level secretaries. A cultural cell was constituted under the leadership of Barrackpore MLA Raj Chakraborty.