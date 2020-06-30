A50-year-old resident of Matigara in Siliguri, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died while being taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) here today. A woman of Ward 30 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) also died at the NBMCH. However, her swab sample report is pending, sources said.

Sources said the person was declared ‘brought dead’ at the NBMCH. In the other case, it is learnt that the husband of the woman had been tested positive a few days ago and that she used to administer him insulin because he was a diabetic. She was rushed to the NBMCH today, where she died, sources said.

Twenty-two persons from the Siliguri Sub Division, Jalpaiguri district and North Dinajpur district have died in the two separate dedicated Covid hospitals in Siliguri, and the NBMCH so far this month. On the other hand, more than 30 fresh cases have been reported in the SMC area. No active cases in Mirik: In Mirik in Darjeeling, 47 samples, including that of staff members of the Block Primary Health Centre, have tested negative, sources said.

Also, the three hospital staff, including nurses, who had earlier tested positive and were taken to the Covid hospital in Siliguri, have recovered.“ The three local staff of the hospital today returned home amid a warm welcome after the hospital in Siliguri discharged them after their recovery,” a source said.

According to the sources, Mirik now has no active cases of the novel coronavirus. It may be mentioned here that officials, business people and voluntary organisations in Mirik had on 25 June decided to keep the town closed for seven days after the three local hospital staff and a doctor had tested positive for the virus.

“Mirik will now open on 2nd July. A house-to-house survey will be conducted tomorrow and the day after to verify whether any social contamination is there or not,” Mirik Sub Divisional Officer, Aswini Kr Roy, said. Online examination of dental college. The internal examination of the North Bengal Dental College and Hospital will be held online, according to the directive of the Dental Council of India and the health department.

The issue was discussed in a patient welfare committee meeting at the college today, according to the chairman of the committee, Dr Rudra Nath Bhattacharya. He said the teaching faculties will take necessary steps to conduct the examination smoothly. 26 more test positive in Malda: On the other hand, 26 persons, including nine women, were tested positive for Covid-19 in tests conducted at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital last night, sources said.

Among the fresh cases was one more official of the Old Malda Block development office, where the BDO himself had been infected and is presently undergoing treatment in Kolkata. On the other hand, a mango merchant from Amlitali village in the Gangaprasad Gram Panchayat under the Mothabari police station has become the first person from the district to die of Covid-19. He died on 26 June in Kolkata.