Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, once pro-TMC and heavyweight Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders of anti-Bimal Gurung faction, is likely to switch camp to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to a report by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya will meet Tamang and Thapa on Wednesday. And the duo could register themselves in the hindutva brigade following the meeting.

Ever since Gurung, the GJM founder, made a dramatic public appearance and joined hands with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, after spending more than three years on run, Tamang and Thapa have made their dissatisfaction public.

After Gurung decided to come out in the open, speculations had heated up about the next political equation in the hills. It was believed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might call for a truce between Gurung and Tamang.

Gurung, 56, was leading a part of the GJM which revolted against the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, another faction of the same party, led by Tamang and Thapa, continued to remain an ally of the ruling TMC.

Gurung’s relationship with Bengal had administration begun to riffle when it did not pay any heed to GJM’s demand of creating a separate Gorkhaland state.

Gurung was charged with several sections under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) after he had eloped. A cat and mouse race to arrest the GJM leader had resulted in the killing of several police officers.

For three years, he was believed to be under the protection of BJP, who in turn got his political support to gain electoral dividends in Darjeeling.

With Gurung and his mass support gone, the saffron party finf themselves at the backfoot. Thus, roping in Tamang and Thapa will help BJP satnd on equal terms with TMC.

Interestingly, the development comes at a time when TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is touring North Bengal. At a rally in Jalpaiguri, she promised that a government run by her could only pave the way for a “permanent solution” in the hills.