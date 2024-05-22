On campaign trail, Left candidate from Jadavpur faces protests

There are allegations against Trinamul Congress for obstructing the campaign of the Left candidate in Jadavpur today. It is claimed that bricks were thrown at his campaign vehicle. TMC workers and supporters reportedly chanted ‘Go Back’ targeting CPM candidate Srijan Bhattacharya.

This incident caused significant commotion in the Panchasayar area. On Tuesday morning, Srijan Bhattacharya went to campaign at Ward 109 in Panchasayar of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, accompanied by many workers and supporters. It is alleged that TMC repeatedly obstructed Srijan’s campaign in the Shaheed Smriti Colony area. Flags were torn down, and the campaign vehicle was pelted with bricks. ‘Go Back’ slogans were directed at Srijan. The situation became tense but was brought under control after a considerable time. Meanwhile, his posters were also torn in Naktala. Srijan stated, “Trinamul cannot stop the Left like this.” Notably, on Monday, the Left candidate from Dum Dum, Sujan Chakraborty, faced protests from TMC during his campaign in Khardah. ‘Go Back’ slogans were also chanted at him. A physical altercation occurred between TMC and CPM workers in front of Khardah police station, turning the area into a battlefield. The situation was brought under control in the presence of the police.

Meanwhile tension gripped Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency today after an attack on a roadshow by BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty in support of party candidate and fashion designer turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul. The local BJP leadership alleged that the roadshow was going smoothly before a group of people started throwing bricks, water bottles, and shoes targeting the gathering. While Chakraborty and Paul did not receive any injury, the incident triggered tension in the area as BJP supporters engaged in a heated exchange of words that led to a minor scuffle with those who attacked the roadshow.

