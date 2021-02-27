Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated his words that the Trinamool Congress would be re-elected to power in the upcoming West Bengal state assembly election.

At a time when BJP has launched an aggressive campaign to dethrone Mamata Banerjee, Kishor, whose company I-PAC is spearheading TMC’s campaign for the polls, has asserted that he be held accountable if the saffron brigade’s mighty election machinery wasn’t beaten in Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD – #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay. (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter). PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet.”

The Election Commission of India on Friday declared the schedule of the much-anticipated state assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal.

In Bengal, the polls will be conducted in eight phases, starting from March 27 to April 29. The result of all the assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

The first phase in Bengal will cover 30 constitutencies, while the second and third will see people voting in 30 and 31 seats respectively. The fourth phase will cover 44 assembly constitutencies and the sixth will see electorate of 45 constitutencies coming out to the polling booths.

The penultimate phase of the Bengal polls will be held on 36 seats and the last will cover 35 constituencies.

Questioning the eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that she suspects that the dates were announced as per the suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for better management of the BJP’s poll campaign.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in Kalighat, Banerjee said the Election Commission should not look at the state “through the eyes of the saffron camp” — a reference to the BJP.

“With all due respect to the Election Commission, I want to say that questions are being raised on why elections will be held in so many phases in Bengal while other states will be voting in one phase. If EC doesn”t provide justice to the people, where will the people go,” she said.