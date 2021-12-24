Omicron cases rising in city

Within a gap of hardly 10 days after the first Omicron variant positive case reported in Bengal on 12 December three more cases were found in the state during the past four days pressing an alarm button in the state health department.

On Wednesday, two foreign returnees, who had tested positive for Covid at the NSC Bose airport earlier in this week, were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant. Their swab samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG) in Kalyani, Nadia district, were tested Omicron variant positive.

One of them, a 19-year-old boy, came from London on Sunday, said an official of a private hospital where he is admitted. “His condition is stable, he has cough and cold,” said the official. The other patient is also an 11 year-old minor, it is learnt. Earlier to these two cases, another person hailed from Bengal was also infected with the new variant of Covid .

“In all four Omicron positive patients have been reported in our state so far,” Dr Ajay Chakraborty, director of health services (DHS), said. The first patient was reported in the state after a seven year-old boy who had returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad on 10 December, had tested positive for the Omicron strain. He is a resident of Farakka in Murshidabad district.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday asked for genome sequencing of all Covid-positive samples from eight cities, including Kolkata, owing to the surge in counts of Omicron cases with neither travel nor any apparent contact history. The NCDC has directed local health authorities to send all Covid-19-positive samples from Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Calcutta, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune for sequencing to determine whether the new variant was already circulating in their populations.

Meanwhile, at least 29 out of 213 students of a residential Central school at Kalyani in Nadia have tested positive for Covid. All the infected students are from class IX and class X of Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya in Kalyani. Most of the guardians have already taken them back home after the panic gripped in the locality and the school authorities asked the guardians to take their children back home.

According to the school authorities, two students were recently suffering from cold and cough. They then underwent rapid test and they were found to be Covid positive. The school authorities then brought all 211 residential students to the College of Medicine and JNM hospital for rapid test a few days ago. The students found positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The health authorities are now testing other staff and teachers of the school for the viral disease, sources said. A guardian said, “This infection should not be ignored and all infected students should be kept in home quarantine properly to prevent the spread.