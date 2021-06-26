Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has demanded an investigation by central agencies into a fake vaccination drive in Kolkata conducted by a man allegedly posing as an IAS officer.

Adhikari has written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. “Decorated with trademark blue and white balloons characteristic of TMC government events, these camps had already been held in Amherst Street, Sonarpur and hundreds of persons have already been inoculated in these camps.

“While copies of Aadhaar cards were procured from the recipients in Kasba, none of them received any certificate of vaccination. All these happened under the watch of local administration including police and civic authorities,” Adhikari wrote.

He wrote that one Debanjan Deb impersonating as an IAS officer working as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been holding illegal ‘vaccination camps’ in Ward No 107 of Kasba right in the heart of Kolkata under the banner of KMC.

Adhikari mentioned that several incriminating photos suggest the accused’s influence in the ruling party of West Bengal which have come to the fore during Kolkata Police investigation.

“Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Government Minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MP Santanu Sen, TMC MLAs Debasish Kumar and Lovely Maitra, KMC councilor Baiswanor Chatterjee and others are seen directly or indirectly endorsing the activities of Debanjan Deb,” Adhikari worte.

Adhikari alleged that accused has previously been seen posing with Government of West Bengal files or hosting ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps of West Bengal government in Ward 66 of KMC.

Raising doubt over Kolkata Police investigation, Adhikari said, “In such a situation with so many influential ruling party leaders and government representatives being seen in close proximity to the accused, we have serious doubts about an impartial investigation from Kolkata Police that follows the instructions of the same government.

“I sincerely urge you to order a thorough investigation by concerned central agencies into this vaccination fraud and punish the guilty. An impartial investigation by central agencies, undaunted by any pressure from the state’s ruling party or government, is the need of the hour to restore credibility of the entire Covid vaccination process in West Bengal,” Adhikari worte.