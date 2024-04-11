Now, Kirti questions Ghosh’s ancestry

Kirti Azad, the TMC candidate for Bardhaman Durgapur seat, today questioned the ancestry of Dilip Ghosh, his BJP opposition candidate from the seat. Azad was campaigning between Shaktigarh and Borshul industrial zone in Burdwan East today. He also shared a significant time with the lyangcha producers and sellers of Shaktigarh, where he had a tea break.

He even tried his hand in frying the sweetmeat along with the confectioners. While talking to the media, Kirti said, “The Kauravas were shattered as they had maligned the honour of the women. These people insult the women every now and then, I suppose, don’t have a definite ancestral identity and they will be doomed shortly, for sure.” He added, “Like Mahisasura didn’t have a prominent ancestry, such persons like Ghosh too don’t have any family entity.”

The BJP’s district committee has set to lodge a complaint against Kirti Azad with the Election Commission on the issue.

Advertisement