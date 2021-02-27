Kolkata Police on Friday sent notice to BJP leaders Anupam Hazra and Shankudeb Panda in the Pamela Goswami’s cocaine case.

Reportedly, the police wants to question both the politicians as witnesses in its investigation, stating that the duo might have some information about Goswami. However, both the TMC-turncoats have denied receiving any notice.

Meanwhile, Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed from south Kolkata’s upscale New Alipore area last week. Their personal bodyguard was also detained.

She claimed the entire incident was conspired by BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who she alleged was close to Vijayvargiya, the party’s National General Secretary.

Singh was arrested soon after from Galsi area of West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district after he failed to acknowledge a summom from the Kolkata Police.

Both Singh and Goswami have been sent to police custody by the court. In its primary investigation, the police anticipates that the cocaine seized from BJP youth leader’s car was brought from outside West Bengal. A special team of Kolkata Police will travel to three states to continue its investigation.

On the other hand, Singh has consistently refused the accusation against him and said that Kolkata Police was using Goswami for a foul play against BJP and its leaders under the influence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

The police has not yet revealed what was his role was in the entire incident, other than what’s already known from Goswami’s allegation. However, news reports have emerged showing personal links between the Yuba Morcha leader and the Congress-turncoat.