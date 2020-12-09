Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday tried to distance itself from Mahua Moitra’s ‘2 paisa press’ controversy, asserting that what she said was not party’s official statement.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Subrata Mukherjee, Minister of Panchayats & Rural development and Water Investigation & Development in the Government of West Bengal, said, “That’s her personal remark. Not party’s official statement.”

“I have not heard it. But the comment does not sound nice. Mamata Banerjee and her party do have a friendly relationship with the press. Mamata Banerjee believes in press relationship.

“All of us are individuals as well as collective as a party. It does not matter whether the media speaks in favour of us or not but we believe in a relationship with the press,” the veteran TMC leader added.

At a rally in West Bengal’s Raniganj, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also talked about the importance of media. She said, “Press-media have a self respect. They help me a lot. They reflect on who needs what and where people require assistance.”

The ongoing controversy has been sourced from an internal meeting of TMC, chaired by Moitra at Gayeshpur in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Greeted with factionalism, the Krishnanagar MP got rid of her equanimity and was seen hurling insults at some local reporters in a viral video.

“Who has called these ‘du poisar’ [two-paisa worth] press here? Rmove them from here. Some of our party members call these people to closed door meetings to see their faces on TV. This is not acceptable,” she was heard saying in the video.

Known for her firebrand speeches in eloquent English, Moitra claimed that reporters were there without permission and was probably called by the protesting faction leader, who was recently removed as the local party president.

As the video went through like a wildfire, Bengali journalists began campaigning on social media, and elsewhere, demanding apology from the former investment banker for JPMorgan Chase.

Moitra, who has scaled up to be one of the sassiest political personalities in recent times, escalated the controversy from her end as well. She derisively posted a “meme” with a clear hint that she did not intend to apologise for her statement.

“They started recording my conversation with my party workers. That’s when I told my party workers, ‘Why do you call the two-paisa worth press to our closed-door meetings?’ Why are you all so interested to get your pictures published in papers?,” the 45-year-old lawmaker said in an interview to Indian Express.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, the Kolkata Press Club defended the rights of journalists and condemned Moitra’s remark.

“In a democratic setup, the importance of journalism and the respect it commands is known to all. Journalists braving adverse situations as part of their professional struggle and social responsibility are respected globally,” the press club said in an official statement.