Amidst the spurt in Covid-19 cases, regular work at Calcutta High Court and its Circuit Benches will continue to remain suspended till 30 April.

Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court TBN Radhakrishnan has arrived at the decision upon considering the prevailing situation in the wake of the pandemic, a notification said. Apart from the high court and its Circuit Benches at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jalpaiguri, regular work will also remain suspended at the subordinate courts, the notification said.

Offices under the high court will be no exception. Between 9 April and 30, five days – 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30 April – have been earmarked for two Division Benches and three Single Benches to take up extremely urgent matters through video conferencing, the Registrar General of the high court, Rai Chattopadhyay said.

Earlier, the Chief Justice, through a notification on 24 March, had suspended regular work at the courts from 25 March to 9 April. Referring to various advisories issued by the central and state governments for combating the Covid-19 pandemic and notices by the Supreme Court, the chief justice passed the order as managing the functioning of courts at this point in time is difficult, the Registrar General added.