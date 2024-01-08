No rift, party united under CM Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, says Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary, announced an old age pension scheme called Shroddarghyo and launched payment of Rs 1,000 per month to elderly persons living in areas under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

More than 75,000 elderly people will be benefited under the scheme without the assistance of the state government. Mr Banerjee announced the scheme while addressing a gathering at Pailan in Diamond Harbour area this afternoon. The event was simultaneously held in 164 locations in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency with a meeting (sabha) in every area (anchal) and ward.

There are seven Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Parliamentary seat. The money for the scheme will be provided by the Trinamul Congress workers. A total of 76,120 residents will get this financial assistance. Mr Banerjee said 16,000 volunteers will disburse the financial assistance between 8 and 10 January.

Elected representatives, local leaders and social activists handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries. He said: “While addressing a gift distribution programme at Falta on 10 November 2023 I had announced that an old age pension will start from 1 January 2024. Within two months, we worked to bring the pension to 76,120 beneficiaries through registration camps. More than 85,000 people had registered their names in the camps. Our volunteers had visited every home to cross check the data.

A total16,380 volunteers have been assigned for the job.” He said 15,000 to 20,000 people received the cheques today while the remaining 60,000 people will get it within the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, breaking his silence, Mr Banerjee brushed aside the rumours spread by some people with vested interests that a rift had been created between Mr Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. He said he would work for the party under the leadership of Miss Banerjee and in whichever manner she thinks him fit for the party.

He said the old-timers are with Miss Banerjee and the new leaders are also standing by her. “If the party asks me to go to every constituency with a photograph of Mamata Banerjee I will obey this command,” he said, adding in 2019, the victory margin was 3.22 lakh votes and in 2024 the margin will go to 4 lakh votes.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, he said: “While some talk about Insaaf, Nyaay, others talk about Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, what we did today in Diamond Harbour in Nyaay, Insaaf and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. As long I am here, no divisive force will be able to win.”