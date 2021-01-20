BJP state president Dilip Ghosh toady slammed the state government for not doing ‘real development work’ in West Bengal, while he also asserted that only party leaders have been “growing.”

Addressing a public meeting at Baghajatin Park here, Mr Ghosh also expressed confidence in the BJP’s win in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“There has been no development for the common people at all. It is only the TMC leaders who are benefiting. All the funds announced in the name of the people go into the pockets of party heads and their relatives, while nothing significant has been done for the development of the state or the masses. Miss Banerjee had once claimed to transform Darjeeling into Switzerland, Kolkata to London and Digha to Goa. Today, anyone can witness the plight of the state. People in the Hills have been betrayed time and again, be it by Bimal Gurung or Binoy Tamang. They have learned their lessons and can now differentiate,” he said.

Mr Ghosh further said that farmers are being exploited in the state, and that they were unable to avail of the central government’s schemes and laws made for them through which the rest of the country has been benefiting.

“Municipal elections have been kept on hold for the past one-and-a-half years in West Bengal. Don’t the common people have any say here?” he added.

“The ration disbursed by the Centre fails to reach the people. The Centre allocated five kg of rice and pulses in the name of each individual but again, it hardly reaches anyone here. The plight of the state is such that people have to move to Bangalore to study; Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana for employment; Poona, Mumbai, Coimbatore for employment in the IT sector and Chennai and Vellore for treatment. Then, how has West Bengal progressed or transformed in any way? ” he said.