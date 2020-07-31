The suspension of domestic flight operations to Kolkata from six major cities has been extended till August 15.

Accordingly, flight services to West Bengal’s capital from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will be suspended till this date.

These flights were earlier suspended till July 31.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola, West Bengal’s Additional Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: “I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to Kolkata will continue till August 15, 2020.”