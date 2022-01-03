NIA raids: Arms, ammo pilfered from CAPF, supplied to Maoists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths raided different locations in Burdwan town pertaining to a case registered in Ranchi relating to pilferage of arms and ammunitions from the armouries of the Central Armed Police Forces and trafficking those to the safe houses of Maoist squads over the months.

The NIA raided 12 locations in Dhanbad, Saraikela, Kharsaawaa and Ranchi districts in Jharkhand, Patna, Chhapra and Gaya districts in Buhar, Cgandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Burdwan in Bengal in search of two of the seven-men gang involved in the pilferage of CAPF arms and ammunition.

The NIA stated: “The case relates to the pilferage of arms and ammunitions from the CAPF armouries and supply to the Maoists and other terrorist gangs in Jharkhand.” The complaint of pilferage was first registered on 14 November, 2021 at the Anti Terrorist Squad, Ranchi that was re-registered by the NIA on 9 December after Dr Shailendra Mishra, SP, NIA, Ranchi took up the matter for investigation.

The NIA officials said that Avinash Kumar alias Chunnu of Imsmgunj PS in Gaya, Rishi Kumar of Selimpur, Patna, Pankaj Singh of Muzaffarpur were arrested first based on certain tip offs. On interrogation, the NIA gathered names of the gangsters ~ Sanjay Singh, a resident of Airport area in Ranchi, Mujaheed Khan a contractor, Aman Sau and Arun Singh of Sonpur involved in the pilferage of arms and supply to the Maoists and terrorists.

The team gathered that Mujaheed and Sanjoy were arranging fund for the Maoists and had already supplied 250 cartridges of Insas rifles to the Maoists. They also transferred Rs 1.75 lakh to the Maoists. Also, 450 rounds of 5.56 mm cartridges were seized from the possession of Rishi. The team seized Rs 1.46 lakh unaccounted cash, one laptop, a desktop and a digital storage device alongside some incriminating documents.