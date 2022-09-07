NFR to run NJP-Sealdah Puja special trains to tackle rush

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two pairs of puja special trains between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah to clear the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming Puja season. One puja special train will run for seven trips and another puja special will run for a single trip in both directions, the NFR said today. Suvidha Puja Special train No 82311 (Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip, leaving from Sealdah at 23:50 hours on 6 October, (Thursday) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on 7 October, (Friday).

In return direction, Suvidha Puja Special train No 82312 (New JalpaiguriSealdah) will run for one trip, leaving New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on 7 October (Friday) to reach Sealdah at 23:35 hours on the same day.

Puja Special train No 03129 (Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri) will run for seven trips, leaving Sealdah at 23:50 hours on all Thursdays, to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours the next day from 13 October till 24 November. In return direction, Puja Special train No 03130 (New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah) will run for seven trips, leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on all Fridays, to reach Sealdah at 23:35 hours on the same day from 14 October till 25 f November.

“Both the puja special trains will consist of 20 coaches and will run via Bandel, Azimganj, Malda Town and Kishanganj during its both ways journey. There will be 06 AC Three Tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches and 02 Luggage vans,” Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR, said.