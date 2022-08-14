NFR marks Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

To mark the momentous occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, The Northeast Frontier Railway has hoisted the Indian National Flag at all railway installations and station buildings under its jurisdiction.

A total of 57770 National Flags were purchased by the NF Railway and provided to its employees to hoist them at their home from 13 to 15 August, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the NFR said today.

“With full enthusiasm, all railway officials hoisted the Indian National Flag at their railway quarters and own residences today. As part of the campaign, NF Railway’s Bharat Scouts and Guides organized a cycle rally in the Maligaon area to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

NF Railway and its employees took active participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by collectively bringing the National Flag homes to make this campaign immensely successful,” the NFR said in a statement. “This becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga, but also an embodiment of NF Railway’s commitment to nation building,” said the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF Railway, Sabyasachi De.

According to the release, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence by hoisting the Tricolour.

“As part of the Prime Minister’s initiative, the main objective of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is to establish a personal relationship of every Indian with our National Flag, the Tricolour. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign fills in every Indian feelings of patriotism, while every Indian gets a chance to hoist the National Flag at their home from 13 to 15 August,” the release added.