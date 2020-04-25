Residents in New Town are unlikely to get access to essentials at the local markets without wearing a mask. The New Town Kolkata Development Authority has started a campaign of “No Mask No Sell” at the markets of the township.

The NKDA has 12 markets across the township. The campaign is being run in all the 12 markets of NKDA. The initiative has been taken in resonance with the order of the state government making mask compulsory for citizens of the state while going out in public places.

“Even as the streets are empty, people are going to the markets for getting essentials and that is where the crowd is being formed,” pointed an official of NKDA.

“But going out is also needed to be able to arrange the food. Therefore, the campaign is being run in the markets where the crowding occurs mostly. For this, not only posters are being put up but we also teaching online the steps to make masks at home,” he added.

The methods to make masks at home is being taught at no cost by volunteers who have been working intensely during the pandemic. According to sources in West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), more than 200 volunteers have joined the cause of helping the needy people in the township during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Notably, the NKDA and the HIDCO authorities have taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of the corona virus and to handle the situation during the lockdown.

The NKDA authorities are running a telemedicine centre where residents of the township can get answers to their queries on the COVID- 19 using a social media platform. This apart, a strict vigil on the local markets is being kept using drone. The entry to all the 12 markets of NKDA is being managed by controlled entries where facilities of hand washing and sanitisation have been arranged.