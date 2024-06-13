New MLAs take oath in Sikkim

The initial meeting of the eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) commenced today as the newly-elected MLAs took their oaths.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, was the first to be sworn in as a member of the House by Sanjit Kharel, Pro-Tem Speaker of the SLA.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Mr Kharel as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhavan.

Fourteen of the recently-elected MLAs, including the chief minister, recited their oath in Nepali. In addition, one MLA each recited their oath in Bhutia and Lepcha languages, while the rest chose to do so in English.

Following that, Mingma Norbu Sherpa was unanimously chosen as the Speaker by the House, and Raj Kumari Thapa was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Subsequently, the chief minister Mr Tamang introduced the ministers, who have recently been inducted into the council of ministers to the august House, namely, Sonam Lama, Arun Kumar Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Bhim Hang Limboo, Bhoj Raj Rai, G T Dhungel, Puran Kumar Gurung, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Nar Bahadur Dahal, Raju Basnet and Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, initially conveyed his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in the Majuwa landslide in Yangang on 10 June. He recognized the immense sorrow felt by those affected and guaranteed them that the government would provide assistance during this challenging period.

Mr Tamang expressed his appreciation to the citizens for their strong backing and confidence in the recent elections, both for the 11th Legislative Assembly and the 18th Lok Sabha, which took place on 19 April.

He acknowledged the electorate’s trust in the SKM-government (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) and saw it as a validation of the government’s accomplishments.

He promised to remain dedicated in his work to fulfil the desires of the people and steer the state towards its goal of Sunowlo Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim’.

He further thanked the state election commission officials for ensuring a successful election, the DGP and police officials for maintaining law and order, and the press and media for their reporting and dissemination of information.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to the Assembly members, administrative staff, security personnel and everyone involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly’s inaugural session.