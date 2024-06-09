New govt must prioritize on infra development of railway: IRIPA

The National President of Indian Railway Infrastructure Providers Association (IRIPA) Ashok Kumar Pathak today said that the new government at the Centre must prioritize improving the basic infrastructure of the railway system to achieve a successful Vikshit Bharat.

Addressing reporters here today, Mr Pathak said, “The implementation of advanced high-speed trains and the corresponding improvement of infrastructure have the potential to bring about a significant transformation in a country. By reducing travel time, we can not only benefit the nation, but also propel it towards development.”

The IRIPA recently held a gathering in Siliguri with the purpose of passing resolutions and suggestions to present to the Railway Board. The previous meeting took place in Kolkata.

Mr Pathak stated that IRIPA had to raise a number of concerns, including the neutrality of GST.

As the new government prepares to appoint its ministers, Mr Pathak expressed a preference for working with a new railway minister. He believes that a fresh minister would be more beneficial than an experienced one, as there have been issues with experienced ministers not prioritizing the concerns of those who contribute to the Indian Railway and the nation.

During his speech, Mr Pathak brought attention to the problems surrounding global tendering, as the Indian Railway tends to award work orders to large contractors.

“In reality, these contractors often outsource the work to our members, who have a long-standing working relationship with the railway. We are urging the Indian Railway authorities to take our request into consideration in order to reduce costs and ensure high-quality work,” Mr Pathak said.