After Netaji’s daughter, grandnephew too wants ashes DNA tested

With the nation celebrating 75 India’s Independence, the calls for DNA testing of the ashes lying at Renkoji temple in Japan to ascertain if they are of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, are getting louder. On 18 August, Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff too made an appeal to the nation to allow the DNA testing. Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Netaji was also vocal about his support for his paternal aunt Anita Bose.

Speaking to The Statesman, he said, “Most of the family members are demanding DNA testing, though many of us had spoken against the plane crash theory till 2016. But now we have some solid leads after the central government declassified the files relating to him. These include 10 enquiry commission reports.” He added that with new facts coming to light, the family members studied them in detail.

“We had constituted a team on behalf of an open platform for Netaji. Through this team we studied close to 12,000 files. It is now clear that after 18 August, 1945, Netaji was not alive anymore,” he said. He said that the science of testing has improved a lot over the years. He added that if it is done then it can ascertain the remains are of which year and if they are of Netaji’s. Tad, disappointed, he said, “The Centre is silent to our requests.

Three years ago Anita Bose Pfaff had written to Narendra Modi with the request. There has been no answer to that letter. I have written six reminders to PM Modi, which has not been answered yet, the latest being in mid July. The government has to clear the doubts.The government has been paying maintenance fees for keeping the ashes till now for 77 years.

It is intriguing to note why the government would pay maintenance without knowing whose remains are they. That means the government has accepted that those are of Netaji’s. If that is so then why would those remains be at Renkoji temple in Japan? It should be in India.” He added, “We should know if he was assassinated or tortured. It is quite clear that he died on that date.

If he did not die in the plane crash, he might have been shot dead, we don’t know. If Netaji was wrongly treated, which led to his death or was he poisoned. These are all speculations.” “Without a closure, false narrative is being fuelled unnecessarily, which should stop. He was a man of action. But, many are saying he was living a life of a recluse, which hurts,” he said.