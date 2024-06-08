Neglect of Dilip Ghosh disastrous for BJP: Serampore MP-elect

The victor Kalyan Banerjee, who won for the fourth consecutive term from Serampore Lok Sabha constituency while answering to the media showed regards for the BJP senior leader Dilip Ghosh. He said, “Dilip Ghosh is my political opponent but while working together in joint committees, his profound knowledge on various political matters touched me. I have great respect for him for his political depth and maturity. He holds vast knowledge and experience on various political matters. There is no doubt that for only Dilip Ghosh the state BJP got a political stronghold in the state. At this Lok Sabha election, the BJP neglected Mr Ghosh, they failed to use his vast political experience to bring in votes for the BJP. Moreover, if in the coming Vidhan Sabha election, if Dilip Ghosh is again neglected by the BJP central and state leadership then the political prospects of BJP in the state will come to an end.”

Mr Banerjee, lashing out at Suvendu Adhikari, said, “Never before Bengal had an opposition leader with such an undemocratic approach. He has no control over his words and language. He uses unparliamentary language for chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Banerjee also lashed out at Narendra Modi. He said, “The arrogance has hastened the downfall of Narendra Modi. He crossed all his limits by calling himself a divine identity. I can well see that the NDA coalition government has a maximum life expectancy of two years, after which Narendra Modi will be lost from the political arena forever. People will remember him as a villain.

