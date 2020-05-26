The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) today met again under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review post cyclone-Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, and fixed power connectivity, telecom lines, and drinking water supply as top priorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages.

The Army has been deployed in Kolkata to help carry out road clearances, in association with teams of NDRF and SDRF.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his aerial survey of relief efforts with the West Bengal Government, a sum of Rs 1,000 crores has already been released to the State govt.